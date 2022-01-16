Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

“Transitory” is the word the White House had been using to ease fears about this current bout of inflation. But this current inflationary cycle might be a bit more serious, and likely won’t fix itself without some major intervention. The Fed has signaled that inflation is public enemy number one right now. And, historically, the best way for the Central Bank to fight inflation is by increasing interest rates. But if the road to lower inflation includes a detour through higher interest rates – then your credit cards, student loans, mortgages will cost more, stocks will go down in value, and your 401K will generally suffer. A lot of good stuff is happening in the economy right now, and it’s one of the strongest job markets in a generation. The Fed has its work cut out for it in its fight against inflation, which is the one thing that can ruin it all.Jan. 16, 2022