IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”

    05:04

  • Labor Secretary: ‘I want to see more families in a better financial situation as we move into 2022’

    05:26

  • Exposure over debate?: 2 freedom-of-speech champions discuss how to challenge Disinformers

    04:55

  • As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states

    07:50

  • “It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage

    05:57

  • Rev. Dr. William Barber on voting rights agenda: “Our deadline is victory”

    05:06

  • Velshi: Seditious Conspiracy is rare. But the DOJ knows what it’s doing.

    05:00

  • Global Risk Assessment Report says it’s time for U.S. to “rebuild” democracy, not “save” it

    07:11

  • Historian depicts the fall of Democracy in U.S., through tainted elections

    05:05

  • Sen. Padilla: “The time is now, the urgency is there” for voting rights legislation

    05:23

  • Velshi: Fixing the Electoral Count Act is important. But not the most important.

    05:24

  • Fmr. GOP Secretary of State: “glad a spotlight” is shining on election deniers running for office

    04:41

  • Rep. Clyburn on handling the filibuster: Manchin ‘ought to play ball’

    05:25

  • Roger McNamee: social media without regulation “is exactly as dangerous as allowing quacks to make medicine without FDA approval”

    04:47

  • This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

    07:27

  • DC AG’s lawsuit against hate groups aims to hurt them “by taking their money away”

    05:13

  • Your tax refund may be smaller than expected this year. “Betty” shows us why

    03:19

  • “To Sir, With Love”: Remembering Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier

    02:58

  • “The #1 terrorist threat is the right-wing extremist threat,” says Rep. Jason Crow

    05:13

Ali Velshi

Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

03:14

“Transitory” is the word the White House had been using to ease fears about this current bout of inflation. But this current inflationary cycle might be a bit more serious, and likely won’t fix itself without some major intervention. The Fed has signaled that inflation is public enemy number one right now. And, historically, the best way for the Central Bank to fight inflation is by increasing interest rates. But if the road to lower inflation includes a detour through higher interest rates – then your credit cards, student loans, mortgages will cost more, stocks will go down in value, and your 401K will generally suffer. A lot of good stuff is happening in the economy right now, and it’s one of the strongest job markets in a generation. The Fed has its work cut out for it in its fight against inflation, which is the one thing that can ruin it all.Jan. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: This is one of the strongest job markets in a generation. But inflation can ruin it all

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. OSHA Chief after SCOTUS shuts down vaxx requirement : “I believe in my heart that they don’t care”

    05:04

  • Labor Secretary: ‘I want to see more families in a better financial situation as we move into 2022’

    05:26

  • Exposure over debate?: 2 freedom-of-speech champions discuss how to challenge Disinformers

    04:55

  • As federal voting rights legislation stalls, 2 AGs are at the forefront of trying to protect access to the ballot box in their states

    07:50

  • “It’s not going good”: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on voting rights passage

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All