Velshi: There’s more to Putin’s aggression than meets the eye

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Reimagines ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

    06:45

  • Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union” explores institutional racism - starting with their own

    05:34

  • Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime

    06:10
    Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops

    05:14

  • Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change

    04:41

  • Penguin Random CEO Donates $500,000 to Combat Book Banning

    06:01

  • NOAA Administrator on dramatic sea level rise: “Failing to plan is planning to fail”

    04:14

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett: “The criminal conspiracy that is Donald Trump is being exposed”

    06:29

  • Trump took 15 boxes of documents to Mar-A-Lago, but Symone Sanders couldn’t even legally take a photo of herself with her on her way out

    05:56

  • Velshi: Safe Injection sites won’t stop illicit drug use. But they could save lives.

    04:20

  • 1967 Assassination of NAACP official gets new life in new doc, “American Reckoning”

    07:27

  •  The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”

    07:33

  • Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

    01:01

  • Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement

    05:21

  • Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”

    06:20

  • 1 Million Books: Texas 9-year-old is using books to improve the community’s relationship with police

    04:09

  • “You cannot erase LGBTQ folks,” says FL State Rep. about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    04:07

  • Velshi: Freedom of the press is freedom to bear witness & to do so safely

    05:47

  • Canadian law enforcement arrives at trucker blockade amid protests at border

    06:24

Putin’s goal when annexing Crimea was to convince Russians – and Ukraine’s sizable Russian-speaking population – that life was better inside Russia’s walls. And if he had to move those walls himself to make sure Russians outside of Russia were protected, he’d do that. That’s exactly what he did: he decided that the overthrow of the pro-Russian government in Ukraine was not a rebuke, but an opportunity to reclaim Crimea. Vladimir Putin’s intention then was pure empire-building. And today, that intention remains the same. Putin seems to want the world to believe that extending his arm of protection to all Russians around the globe is a noble, selfless act. But it’s an old playbook in the history of anti-democratic regional domination. Hitler used it as the pretext to invade Poland – to protect the ethnic Germans who lived there. That’s how World War II began. The rest of the world wisely decided that’s not how things should work. Countries don’t just get to roll over other countries because they feel like it, or because they have some grievance, or because they believe it was once their domain. That’s what this situation is all about. It’s not about Ukraine joining NATO. It’s not about NATO expanding toward Russia. It's about whether people have the right to decide who governs them, or not. Feb. 20, 2022

