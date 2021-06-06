Velshi: There’s a lesson U.S. can learn from Israel’s political shakeup

Israel has a lot of problems right now, but it may be in the process of doing something from which America can learn. After 12 years, the most unlikely alliances in Israel – the left, the right and even the handful of Arabs elected to the Israeli Parliament - have banded together to form a “change” coalition, to end what many agree has been bad for the country – a Netanyahu administration. These three sides have literally put country before politics, and that’s a lesson from which we could learn. And perhaps good motivation for some Republican members of the U.S. congress to do the same by dumping their own albatross, creating a “coalition of change” with those across the aisle, and to start getting things done for America.