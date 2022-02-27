IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik takes up firearm for the first time as she joins civilians in defending Kyiv

    07:01

  • Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’

    04:32

  • David Miliband hopes “Europe rediscovers its values” as Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfolds

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    VELSHI: There’s a case for the harshest sanctions against Russia – but also consequences

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Leahy: ‘The credibility of the Supreme Court is being diminished’ by partisan voting

    03:42

  • Sen. Leahy: Putin has miscalculated the United States because “he was able to lead Donald Trump around like a puppy dog”

    04:32

  • Putin orders nuclear deterrent forces in Russia to be on 'high alert' as tensions rise

    05:30

  • Secy. of State Blinken announces U.S. to send additional $54M to victims of Ukraine invasion

    01:40

  • Alexander Vindman on Zelenskyy: “He’s the leader of the democratic world right now” 

    07:24

  • Velshi: It’s not just Russia. Bad actors are waiting in the wings. 

    04:11

  • Magnitsky Act catalyst Bill Browder on deeper Russia sanctions: “knock them back to the Stone Age” 

    06:10

  • Rep. Clyburn will champion Judge Jackson: ‘I’m going to talk to those Republican senators’

    07:09

  • GOP Congressman on more U.S. support for Ukraine: “The Russians won’t like it, and that’s just too bad.” 

    05:05

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub Reimagines ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

    06:45

  • Philadelphia Inquirer’s “A More Perfect Union” explores institutional racism - starting with their own

    05:34

  • Rep. Raskin: I have now heard the 5th amendment more than the 1st amendment in my lifetime

    06:10

  • Velshi: There’s more to Putin’s aggression than meets the eye

    05:05

  • Tough Ukrainians and muddy terrain pose challenges for Russian troops

    05:14

  • Velshi: We need to prioritize environmental justice in our efforts to fight climate change

    04:41

  • Penguin Random CEO Donates $500,000 to Combat Book Banning

    06:01

Ali Velshi

VELSHI: There’s a case for the harshest sanctions against Russia – but also consequences

04:55

The SWIFT financial banking system is the most critical apparatus in the financial world. It stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications and it’s a messaging system that links more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories. And it’s the reason why transferring money overseas has become so easy. Very few countries are not on the SWIFT system – and the ones that aren’t are isolated and poor. Without another system in place - and there are virtually none - it would mean economic calamity for a country to be removed from SWIFT. There would be no effective means for trade outside of its borders. There are calls to expel Russia entirely from SWIFT and the U.S., Canada and E.U. allies have already announced the expulsion of ‘selected Russian banks.’ But fully kicking Russia out of the SWIFT system would be the harshest possible financial punishment – short of an actual embargo - and an unprecedented move against one of the world’s largest economies. It would damage Moscow’s economy immediately and in the long run. Alienating Russia from SWIFT is considered a nuclear option – one that is being considered -- but there’s no turning back after pressing that button. The explosion would destroy Russia’s economy, something that some see as a just punishment for invading the same sovereign country twice in eight years. But the economic mushroom cloud spread to other nations around the globe as well.Feb. 27, 2022

  • Ukrainian Parliament Member Kira Rudik takes up firearm for the first time as she joins civilians in defending Kyiv

    07:01

  • Leading NATO Expert: ‘I have never witnessed such transformation of European policy as in the last 24 hours’

    04:32

  • David Miliband hopes “Europe rediscovers its values” as Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfolds

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    VELSHI: There’s a case for the harshest sanctions against Russia – but also consequences

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Leahy: ‘The credibility of the Supreme Court is being diminished’ by partisan voting

    03:42

  • Sen. Leahy: Putin has miscalculated the United States because “he was able to lead Donald Trump around like a puppy dog”

    04:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All