IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    “Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

    06:04

  • Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

    04:57

  • Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson

    02:29

  • Farmworker parents in rural areas struggle to find baby formula as shortage continues

    04:23

  • U.S. announces $820 million in aid to Ukraine

    03:10

  • Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’

    07:18

  • Teacher reacts to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' policy: 'I have to stay true to who I am'

    03:26

  • Texas sheriff pleads for help from Federal government after human smuggling deaths

    05:15

  • Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’

    06:40

  • Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel

    04:12

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia showing us they are a terrorist state

    10:14

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Biden planning major speech when House probe ends

    06:31

  • The fallout from Supreme Court's ruling on EPA

    08:53

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28

  • Majority of women say Roe ruling is boosting their election interest

    03:30

  • House member says Kansas anti-abortion amendment would be a 'highway' to extreme bans

    06:15

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • Rep. Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee work during primary debate

    07:45

Ali Velshi

Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished

04:02

Overturning Roe Vs. Wade makes America an outlier among developed countries. In countries like Canada, Greenland, the majority of Europe, Australia, New Zealand and others, a person can get an abortion “on request”. There are varying limits on how far along the pregnancy is - but for the most part: if a person wants an abortion, they can get it. Then there are countries one might be more surprised to find in this group: in Cuba, Argentina, Turkey, Russia, China, and even North Korea abortion is available “on reqest.” In Egypt, Iraq, Madagascar, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Senegal, and a few others, abortion is outright prohibited. America falls somewhere in the middle. Since the reversal of Roe VS. Wade, it’s tough to characterize the legal status of abortion in the U.S. because it now varies wildly by state. The right to an abortion no longer has blanket constitutional protection. Which means, women have rights in China and North Korea that they don’t have in the United States of America.July 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: There is no land of the free when freedoms are extinguished

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    “Pay attention to Alabama”: Post-Roe, AL clinic director warns of more dangers ahead

    06:04

  • Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

    04:57

  • Sources: At least one of text messages shown in last hearing was received by Hutchinson

    02:29

  • Farmworker parents in rural areas struggle to find baby formula as shortage continues

    04:23

  • U.S. announces $820 million in aid to Ukraine

    03:10

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All