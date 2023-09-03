Velshi: The U.S. should not reward Israel’s bad behavior

Israel’s internal politics has been upended, with indicted Prime Minister Netanyahu returning to office and, in a situation echoing American politics, trying to use his power and influence to remain in power to avoid prosecution for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. His return has brought with it an outright assault on Israel’s ostensible democracy, though Israel is effectively an Apartheid state, because only some people who live under its control enjoy its protections – Palestinians who live under illegal occupation are subject to Israeli persecution and prosecution without either its protections or the right to vote. This summer, Netanyahu approved illegal plans to expedite construction of thousands of new settlements in the Occupied territories, and Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian villagers have increased. Former Israeli security officials, politicians and advisers, U.S. ambassadors, entrepreneurs, activists and great thinkers have all urged Biden not to meet with Netanyahu until he stops.Sept. 3, 2023