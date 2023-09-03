IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Velshi: Stop allowing Trump to thrive off martyrdom

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The U.S. should not reward Israel’s bad behavior

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Luttig: Supreme Court will determine if Trump is eligible to run for president ‘sooner rather than later’

    10:16

  •  ‘We’re in uncharted territory here’: MI Secretary of State on case for disqualifying Trump

    08:24

  • Did the U.S. drag its feet on domestic terror?

    08:19

  • Could Trump be found 'willfully blind'?

    07:20

  • Rep. Crockett: Republicans are tearing our democracy down one school board at a time

    06:28

  • GOP Candidate Will Hurd: 'Donald Trump is a loser'

    08:26

  • How the Cash Bail system is stacked against poor Americans

    05:24

  • Little Rock Nine member: I thought ‘if they don't kill me, my own fear might take me out’

    12:26

  • Velshi: The injustice of Cash Bail 

    05:11

  • Ibram X. Kendi reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy calling him 'grand wizard of the modern KKK'

    05:11

  • Challenging Donald Trump’s qualification for election from your email inbox

    07:33

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’

    09:44

  • Michael Cohen: If any of Trump’s co-defendants turn on him, it’s ‘destruction for the rest’

    08:43

  • Before Trump, Fani Willis used RICO in a cheating scandal

    06:39

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: The U.S. Constitution

    09:32

  • J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe make the case for Trump’s disqualification from public office

    18:23

  • Legal historian: Abortion pill ruling is setting a 'disturbing precedent'

    08:19

  • Rick Tyler: If Trump is the nominee, the GOP will get wiped out

    06:36

Ali Velshi

Velshi: The U.S. should not reward Israel’s bad behavior

05:45

Israel’s internal politics has been upended, with indicted Prime Minister Netanyahu returning to office and, in a situation echoing American politics, trying to use his power and influence to remain in power to avoid prosecution for fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. His return has brought with it an outright assault on Israel’s ostensible democracy, though Israel is effectively an Apartheid state, because only some people who live under its control enjoy its protections – Palestinians who live under illegal occupation are subject to Israeli persecution and prosecution without either its protections or the right to vote. This summer, Netanyahu approved illegal plans to expedite construction of thousands of new settlements in the Occupied territories, and Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian villagers have increased. Former Israeli security officials, politicians and advisers, U.S. ambassadors, entrepreneurs, activists and great thinkers have all urged Biden not to meet with Netanyahu until he stops.Sept. 3, 2023

  • Velshi: Stop allowing Trump to thrive off martyrdom

    04:06
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The U.S. should not reward Israel’s bad behavior

    05:45
  • UP NEXT

    Judge Luttig: Supreme Court will determine if Trump is eligible to run for president ‘sooner rather than later’

    10:16

  •  ‘We’re in uncharted territory here’: MI Secretary of State on case for disqualifying Trump

    08:24

  • Did the U.S. drag its feet on domestic terror?

    08:19

  • Could Trump be found 'willfully blind'?

    07:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All