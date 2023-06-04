Velshi: The Tulsa Race Massacre was overlooked for years. It could get lost in history again.

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
In the early 1900s, the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma was a thriving Black community affectionately nicknamed ‘Black Wall Street’. It was a community built by Black people, for Black people. But what took years to build burned to the ground in the matter of a day. After a Black teen was accused of sexually assaulting a white woman, an angry mob of white people attacked Greenwood. The town was razed and it’s estimated that 300 Black residents were killed. For decades, this piece of history was largely overlooked in Oklahoma classrooms. Now, the state’s anti-CRT law could deter educators from teaching it once again.June 4, 2023

