Velshi: The story of Vincent Chin is American history

The Asian American and Pacific Islander community has a rich and varied history in America, but not many non-Asian Americans know about Vincent Chin. On June 19th, 1982, Vincent Chin was out celebrating his bachelor party in Detroit, when two white men beat him to death because he “looked” Japanese. His killers never spent a day in jail and they were only fined $3,000. The murder of Vincent Chin sparked the first mass-movement around Asian American Civil Rights, and it led to the passing of the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, which established that everyone in America is protected against hate violence. It’s time we tell his story.