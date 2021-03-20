Velshi: The Sound of Silence

Another week and another Republican says or does something ignorant, rightly gets criticized for it, and then claims to be the victim. Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said on a radio show that he wasn’t concerned by the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 but, “had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.” Putting aside the racism of that comment, Johnson completely ignored the fact that over a hundred Capitol Hill Officers were injured and several have died or taken their own life due to the attack. Being criticized for saying something hurtful is different than being silenced. Learn the difference, Senator Johnson.