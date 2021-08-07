Velshi: The risks of being a whistleblower 

Being a whistleblower is a thankless act and potentially dangerous decision that could result in consequences such as harassment, bullying, and much more. Even still, for most whistleblowers, the risks far outweigh the reward. On a phone call on July 25th, 2019, the now disgraced former President of the United States said to the President of Ukraine, “I would like you to do us a favor..." It was a blatant abuse of power and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman knew that, so he spoke up. In part, as a result of his actions, that President was impeached and, subsequently, voted out of office. Vindman knew that doing the right thing may cost him, but he decided to do it because he knew that ‘right matters’.Aug. 7, 2021