VELSHI: THE POWER OF THREE BOXES

This week saw the outcome of a movement that was planned and encouraged by the President of the United States of America. As assailants descended upon the Capitol, members of Congress and the Vice President were in the building counting each state's electoral votes, stored in three wooden boxes. In the midst of the chaotic scene, staffers took those boxes with them as they were ushered out of the House chamber. Symbolically they were doing what we all must do -- our part -- no matter how big or small -- in defense of democracy, law and freedom, against a President who would subvert them for his own gain.