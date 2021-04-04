Velshi: The power of pressure

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced the All Star game will be moved out of Atlanta because of the state's new Republican voter restrictions. The Republican governor was outraged by the decision blaming liberal cancel culture. But it's not cancel culture to respond to democracy-weakening legislation. Stopping people from voting is the actual cancel culture. And once again Coca Cola along with other major corporations based in Georgia have been called on to do the right thing. And, in an historic open letter, 72 Black executives called on all corporations -- no matter their location -- to oppose these voting restrictions.