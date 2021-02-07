Velshi: The insurrection’s hidden toll

This week, the Senate will hear arguments about why the former seditionist President of the United States should be convicted of inciting an insurrection. Democrats will that the events of January 6th damaged our Democracy, but democracy was not the only victim of the insurrection. 140 police officers were hurt during the riots but what cannot be measured by concussions and open wounds is the hidden damage: the mental anguish that survivors of traumatic events live with every day. The United States Senators who will deliberate this week, remember the consequences of what you are doing.