IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP Candidate Will Hurd: “Donald Trump is a loser”

    08:26

  •  How the Cash Bail System is Stacked Against Poor Americans

    05:24

  • Little Rock Nine member: I thought ‘if they don't kill me, my own fear might take me out’

    12:26
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The Injustice of Cash Bail 

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Ibram X. Kendi reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy 'modern KKK' comments: 'He is the one who made grand wizards proud'

    05:11

  • Challenging Donald Trump’s qualification for election from your email inbox

    07:33

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’

    09:44

  • Michael Cohen: If any of Trump’s co-defendants turn on him, it’s ‘destruction for the rest’

    08:43

  • Before Trump, Fani Willis used RICO in a cheating scandal

    06:39

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: The U.S. Constitution

    09:32

  • J. Michael Luttig and Laurence Tribe make the case for Trump’s disqualification from public office

    18:23

  • Legal historian: Abortion pill ruling is setting a 'disturbing precedent'

    08:19

  • Rick Tyler: If Trump is the nominee, the GOP will get wiped out

    06:36

  • Inside the Relationship Between Hip-Hop and the Criminal Justice System

    11:53

  • Joe Manchin’s ‘utterly selfish’ third party bid is ‘putting money and ego’ ahead of democracy

    09:32

  • Hip-hop has long indicted the justice system. The justice system has responded in kind

    03:38

  • Florida state attorney suspended by DeSantis calls him out for ‘voter suppression and ‘race-baiting’

    07:25

  • ‘Like a scene from a war movie’: Eyewitness reflects on Charlottesville rally 6 years later 

    08:13

  • Judge Luttig: If Trump wins in 2024, 'we would have little hope of saving American democracy'

    16:13

  • Why count four in Trump’s indictment could be ‘central’ to Jack Smith’s case 

    05:53

Ali Velshi

Velshi: The Injustice of Cash Bail 

05:11

Cash bail, or money bail, is a system that asks defendants to put up collateral so that they’re incentivized to stay out of trouble and show up to their court date. But if they can’t afford to post bail, they often have to go to jail, to wait for weeks, months, or years until their court date. Hundreds of thousands of people are sitting in jail right now, accused but not convicted of a crime, just because they can’t afford to post bail. Now, some states are trying to reform or abolish cash bail — but as hundreds of thousands of Americans, most of them low income Black and brown men, sit in jail without even being convicted of a crime, that change is NOT coming soon enough.Aug. 27, 2023

  • GOP Candidate Will Hurd: “Donald Trump is a loser”

    08:26

  •  How the Cash Bail System is Stacked Against Poor Americans

    05:24

  • Little Rock Nine member: I thought ‘if they don't kill me, my own fear might take me out’

    12:26
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The Injustice of Cash Bail 

    05:11
  • UP NEXT

    Ibram X. Kendi reacts to Vivek Ramaswamy 'modern KKK' comments: 'He is the one who made grand wizards proud'

    05:11

  • Challenging Donald Trump’s qualification for election from your email inbox

    07:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All