Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

It is shaping up to be a grim winter for the Afghan people as their country and its economy buckles under Taliban rule. According to the United Nations, half of the entire Afghan population faces acute hunger. Entire families have been forced to sell their kidneys for what equals out to about $1,500, just so they can buy food. For those who have no more kidneys left to sell, some have resorted to selling their own children. A mother of eight told Sky News, “about six months ago, my three-year-old son died of hunger. I can't see them all lose their lives... at least this way, someone else will feed them.” This is the country America and a coalition of nations spent two decades and billions of dollars to rebuild. Even before the disorderly departure of U.S. and NATO troops in August, the Afghan people struggled to find work. But there’s a new level of desperation that has engulfed the country since the Taliban takeover. So, America – and all democratic nations - face a dilemma: how do you help save an impoverished and dying population without aiding the oppressive regime that rules the land?Jan. 30, 2022