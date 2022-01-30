IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

    06:40

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

    09:47

  • If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

    04:45

  • Denial of heart transplant to unvaccinated patient has anti-vaxx community up in arms

    01:57

  • How Republicans are canceling culture

    01:59

  • Republicans preemptively blast Biden’s Supreme Court pick

    03:50

  • Poll: 50% of Georgia GOP primary voters unswayed by Trump endorsement

    05:41

  • Five years after Trump’s Muslim ban, families are still suffering

    06:30

  • Russian media reportedly questions if Tucker Carlson trained by Russian government

    02:37

  • The fight to restore faith in elections

    04:13

  • Dissecting the importance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court

    09:43

  • Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'

    03:33

  • The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory

    06:58

  • Speculation swirls over Tom Brady’s retirement

    04:42

  • Imani Gandy Speaks on What Black Women Can Bring to The Supreme Court

    06:38

  • ‘Maus’, Pulitzer-prize winning book about Holocaust, is pulled from Tennessee school district

    04:21

  • How Putin could get what he wants without taking military action in Ukraine

    03:26

  • January 6 committee subpoenas 14 individuals who acted as 'alternate electors'

    04:00

Ali Velshi

Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

03:31

It is shaping up to be a grim winter for the Afghan people as their country and its economy buckles under Taliban rule. According to the United Nations, half of the entire Afghan population faces acute hunger. Entire families have been forced to sell their kidneys for what equals out to about $1,500, just so they can buy food. For those who have no more kidneys left to sell, some have resorted to selling their own children. A mother of eight told Sky News, “about six months ago, my three-year-old son died of hunger. I can't see them all lose their lives... at least this way, someone else will feed them.” This is the country America and a coalition of nations spent two decades and billions of dollars to rebuild. Even before the disorderly departure of U.S. and NATO troops in August, the Afghan people struggled to find work. But there’s a new level of desperation that has engulfed the country since the Taliban takeover. So, America – and all democratic nations - face a dilemma: how do you help save an impoverished and dying population without aiding the oppressive regime that rules the land?Jan. 30, 2022

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

    06:40

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

    09:47

  • If the GOP does it, it’s OK: The “intolerable asymmetry” of how the country thinks of inclusivity

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: The humanitarian crisis we were warned about is here

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Breyer’s replacement will be “incredibly important,” says top reproductive rights advocate

    04:45

  • Denial of heart transplant to unvaccinated patient has anti-vaxx community up in arms

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All