Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

An abortion is an incredibly common procedure. Nearly 1 in 4 women in the United States will have an abortion by age 45, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Yet, most of what we know about it - or think we know about abortion - is steeped in stigma, misinformation and outright lies told by opponents of abortion rights. For decades, the anti-abortion movement has used medically false and misleading language to pass legislation that regulates a woman’s body and takes away a woman’s right to choose. The anti-abortion movement is built on myths and mistruths.May 7, 2022

