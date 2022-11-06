Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy.08:13
- Now Playing
Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems05:33
- UP NEXT
Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc07:09
NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms05:07
Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor08:19
Velshi Banned Book Club: The Concerted Effort to Ban Books08:36
Mandela Barnes: WI Senate opponent Ron Johnson is ‘the biggest hypocrite out there’06:58
Jocelyn Benson: The Big Lie discourages Americans from “believing in the power of their voice”04:37
For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America04:04
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: The damage of election lies07:05
Velshi: Candidates who trade on the Big Lie are liars, not deniers02:06
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Arizonans on the McCain legacy and Liz Cheney07:20
Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”05:57
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona01:31
#VelshiAcrossAmerica: “We could either be the laughingstock or a great move forward”00:52
#VelshiBannedBookClub: AZ’s Spooky New Book Ban07:43
Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories05:55
Lies run rampant about Prop 3 in MI but all it does is “restore our rights under Roe”08:58
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.08:33
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?08:35
Gaslit Nation: America’s lean toward autocracy.08:13
- Now Playing
Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems05:33
- UP NEXT
Paola Ramos: No such thing as a monolithic Latino voting bloc07:09
NBC News poll: 72 percent of voters say U.S. is headed in the wrong direction ahead of midterms05:07
Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor08:19
Velshi Banned Book Club: The Concerted Effort to Ban Books08:36
Play All