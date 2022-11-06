IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

Ali Velshi

Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

05:33

In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022

    Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

