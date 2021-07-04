Velshi: The Declaration of Independence hides a dark reality

Independence Day is a celebration of America’s freedom from the British tyranny. It’s cemented by the Declaration of Independence - a piece of paper declaring the inalienable right to life and liberty in America. But, that document hides a dark reality: in 1776 one-fifth of the American population was not free at all. The newly independent nation still held hundreds of thousands of African Americans in slavery. On July 5th, 1852, Fredrick Douglass asked the question, “What to the slave is the fourth of July?”