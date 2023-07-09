Velshi: The Climate Crisis is Here.

So far this summer, wildfire smoke has choked cities across the country week after week. Multiple heatwaves are gripping massive swaths of the nation, with no end in sight. The global temperature record broke at least three times in a row last week, and this next week may be even hotter. Models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimate that 20% of Americans in the contiguous U.S. will experience dangerous temperatures this week. We are now experiencing some of the impacts of climate change - and it’s not going to stop until we curb emissions. So now, it’s imperative that at the local, state, and federal level, we learn how to protect ourselves.July 9, 2023