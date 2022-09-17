IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.

Ali Velshi

Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.

04:57

Since Queen Elizabeth’s death, several Commonwealth Realms are reassessing their relationships with the monarchy. The Commonwealth of Nations is an international organization composed mainly of former British colonies. It rose from the ashes of the British Empire. The Commonwealth was created as a vehicle to preserve Britain’s global influence, a modern alternative to British colonialism. Some Commonwealth Nations are starting to realize they don’t have much in common with the monarchy anymore. And maybe creating some distance is a good thing.Sept. 17, 2022

