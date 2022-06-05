Velshi: The Abraham Fund that wasn’t

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former adviser, spearheaded a program called the “Abraham Fund”, which aimed to finance projects in the Middle East. Kushner spent the last few months of the Trump presidency jet-setting around the Arab states to raise large sums of money for the fund. According to multiple reports published by The New York Times, Kushner was in fact securing a deal but it wasn't one on behalf of the U.S. government or any Middle East country for that matter. Now Congress is investigating a $2 billion investment from a Saudi wealth firm into Kushner’s company.June 5, 2022