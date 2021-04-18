Velshi: Talking through our differences

Our ability to have constructive discussions about real issues slips away daily as anxiety and fear seep in. Discourse has been replaced by gas-lighting, trolling and zero-sum thinking. Anti-trans bills, restrictive voting, anti-immigrant sentiment, radical politicians - everything is a cultural wedge. We are wired to defend our values and principles and personal beliefs from anyone or anything we feel is attacking them. Where there were once sides that tried to work together, there are now infinite corners into which like-minded thinkers escape. For those of us whose goal is a more inclusive society, we will not get there by leaving people with whom we disagree out. In times like this, working together may be the only way to create durable change.