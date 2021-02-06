Velshi: Shirley Chisholm was “unbought and unbossed

Decades before Kamala Harris broke barriers to become the first woman, first woman of color, and the first woman of south Asian heritage to become Vice President of the United States, there was Shirley Chisholm. Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968 and the first woman to seek the presidential nomination in 1972. Though her run for president fell short, her impact on women, specifically women of color in politics and culture, is immeasurable. In that, Shirley Chisholm succeeded, and in Kamala Harris, she can see the success of the road she helped pave.