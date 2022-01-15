Velshi: Seditious Conspiracy is rare. But the DOJ knows what it’s doing.

On January 6th, 2021, within the first hour of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, Merriam-Webster dictionary reported that the word “sedition” was at the top of its searches. It wouldn’t be the first or the last time “sedition” was used to describe the actions of the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol that day. One year later, the Justice Department has filed actual sedition charges against 11 members of the Oath Keepers. Seditious conspiracy charges are historically difficult to prove, and even harder to win. There is one instance worth considering: the long-forgotten siege on the Capitol in 1954.Jan. 15, 2022