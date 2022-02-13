IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Safe Injection sites won’t stop illicit drug use. But they could save lives.

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi Richen & Porter 2-13-22

    07:27

  •  The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”

    07:33

  • Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

    01:01

  • Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement

    05:21

  • Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”

    06:20

  • 1 Million Books: Texas 9-year-old is using books to improve the community’s relationship with police

    04:09

  • “You cannot erase LGBTQ folks,” says FL State Rep. about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

    04:07

  • Velshi: Freedom of the press is freedom to bear witness & to do so safely

    05:47

  • Canadian law enforcement arrives at trucker blockade amid protests at border

    06:24

  • National Guard troops ordered to leave Ukraine

    00:40

  • Velshi: Why the story of Bayard Rustin is important this Black Heritage Month

    04:59

  • The history you don’t know about the three-fifths compromise

    02:11

  • Imani Perry on why the ‘national mythology’ of American exceptionalism needs to be addressed

    04:09

  • This Black Parents Association successfully got this book un-banned in their TX classroom

    04:36

  • “He loved to tear up those documents”: Omarosa spills the tea on Trump’s Oval Office habits

    04:34

  • Vindman on Trump: “Without those enablers, he’s a hollow man”

    05:45

  • Velshi: Banning books stifles curiosity, and ultimately imperils society

    04:41

  • ‘Democracy is a contact sport’: Rep. Jamaal Bowman on the consistent fight for equality

    05:25

  • Michael Cohen on “Rudy Colludy” and that time Trump almost pretended the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape wasn’t him

    06:59

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Safe Injection sites won’t stop illicit drug use. But they could save lives.

04:20

Len Bias was a college basketball star destined for greatness. As a forward for the University of Maryland, he faced off against a young Michael Jordan. In 1986, Bias was selected second overall in the NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. But not even two full days after the draft, Len Bias died of a heart attack caused by a cocaine overdose. Bias became a catalyst for new drug laws. Later that year, President Ronald Reagan signed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act. Within that act is a measure known as the “crack house statute”. In 2021, the statute was used to deny Philadelphia so-called safe injection sites. But now, the Department of Justice is signaling it may be open to supervised injection sites. It’s an unconventional idea. But when you have a problem as monstrous as the opioid and overdose epidemic – it just might call for unconventional solutions. Feb. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Safe Injection sites won’t stop illicit drug use. But they could save lives.

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Velshi Richen & Porter 2-13-22

    07:27

  •  The Inaugural Meeting of the “Velshi Banned Book Club”

    07:33

  • Police move in to remove Canadian anti-vaccine protesters from Ambassador Bridge

    01:01

  • Eddie Glaude on GA Republican-led “Patriotic Souls to the Polls”: They have engaged in mimicry of some of the tactics of the civil rights movement

    05:21

  • Rep. Clyburn urges AG Garland to enforce voting rights laws with “unmitigated vigor and tenacity”

    06:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All