Velshi’s step-by-step guide to joining NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cited Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO membership as a justification for this unprovoked war. Ukraine is not and has never been a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. NATO has an “open door policy”. But getting through that door can take several years in some cases. There are several steps and certain requirements a country must meet in order to join the alliance. Here’s a step-by-step guide to securing a NATO membership.March 27, 2022