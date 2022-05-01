Velshi: Redlines don’t exist anymore amongst elected Republicans

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution after the Civil War. It was meant to keep future and former confederates out of Congress. Now, it’s being used to try and prevent Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection for her alleged role in the January 6th insurrection. She spent hours in a courtroom dodging questions about her text messages, social media posts and public statements regarding the insurrection and overturning the results of the election. Greene is not alone in her propensity to bypass the truth. She is part of a new Republican party that believes facts, words and history don’t matter. Redlines don’t exist anymore amongst elected Republicans. Because there is little expectation that there will be any consequences at all to crossing them.May 1, 2022