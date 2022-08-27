Velshi: Quality over quantity. The Republican party may have a problem with both.

As the midterms approach, the primaries are producing a pool of Republican Senate candidates who are not quite up to snuff. And that’s coming directly from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He’s tempering expectations of a red wave or at least a Republican takeover of the Senate in November. Here’s a look at some of the candidates who might be weighing on McConnel’s mind. They just happen to be running for seats in the highly competitive states of Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Ohio.Aug. 27, 2022