  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

  • One Whole Year of the #VelshiBannedBookClub

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: “The Russians don’t know why they’re fighting”

  • Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee

    Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability

    Sen. Bernie Sanders: A $14/hr minimum wage ‘is not going to do it’

  • Velshi: We must support journalists to bear witness

  • Lynsey Addario: “I’m a little scared, and I’m tired of watching people die” 

  • Fmr NYPD detective: significant legislation needed to address “toxic police culture”

  • AZ Attorney General: I will prosecute participants of death threats, voter intimidation 

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan

  • Ret. Police Captain: ‘There’s no idea of due process’ if cops determine justice 

  • Paul Butler: “This is warrior policing on steroids”

  • Adm. Stavridis: “Putin owns this problem”

  • Velshi: Despite ALL the warnings about fossil fuel, we're going the wrong way

  • On 50th anniversary of Roe, abortion providers reflect on what’s changed since Dobbs

  • View from Finland: Misinformation fight begins with education

  • Nancy Northup: 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade is “a day of mixed emotions”

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Grace Lin’s “A Big Mooncake for Little Star”

  • Fmr. Estonian President on Estonia’s “more aid faster” approach to Ukraine

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability

Next week, Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas plans to reintroduce the George Floyd Justice in Policing bill. First passed by the House in 2020, and then again in 2021, the police reform bill has never reached the Senate floor for a vote. One of the major sticking points is “qualified immunity”, a doctrine that was written to protect law enforcement from liability in civil cases as long as they were acting in good faith. But qualified immunity in its current form shields almost any officer from accountability, if they can claim that the way they violated someone's constitutional rights has not been "clearly established" by law.Feb. 4, 2023

