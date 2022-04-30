IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “We told you so,” says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas 

    04:33

  • The case for dismantling child protective services and radically transforming how society protects kids

    07:57
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Putin wasn’t punished appropriately for annexing Crimea. If he has his way, he’ll do it again

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Europe & Eurasia expert: “We should be deeply concerned with what happens next in Moldova”

    04:49

  • Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

    04:29

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Nic Stone, on ‘Dear Martin’

    07:08

  • “I was there reporting, but I was also a human being,” says ‘Black Diplomats’ host on covering Ukraine 

    05:44

  • Author and Putin critic Bill Browder: "This is no different than the Stalin purges”

    02:52

  • Here’s how you can tell Republicans are no longer trying to hide the cruelty of their anti-abortion politics

    07:19

  • Rep. Stacey Plaskett on upcoming 1/6 public hearings: I’m hopeful it will awaken many people

    05:20

  • Anand Giridharadas: Workers are “waking up” in support of Unions after years of being “ground down” 

    04:54

  • Ukrainian MP: Russia invading Ukraine because there are Russian speakers is like France invading Canada

    05:46

  • Velshi: America has always been better off because of the refugees who settle here

    05:52

  • Lt. Col. (Ret) Alexander Vindman: ‘Donald Trump and the Republican Party share this burden of this war’

    05:46

  • “They stay out there”: Clint Watts on how Ukrainians are beating Russia’s disinformation campaign

    06:51

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: It’s time to take the threat of world hunger seriously

    03:23

  • Life imitates art: “Girl in the red coat” from Schindler’s List helping refugees at Polish-Ukrainian border

    04:13

  • Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik is driven by both rage and love as she takes up arms for her country

    04:43

  • Chef José Andrés: ‘Sometimes a plate of food is the beginning of a better tomorrow’

    07:32

  • Maria Teresa Kumar: The Russian invasion is a nightmare scenario for democracy. But it’s hardly the only scenario

    04:46

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Putin wasn’t punished appropriately for annexing Crimea. If he has his way, he’ll do it again

05:48

Aside from some relatively modest economic sanctions and Russia’s expulsion from the G8 group of world leaders, the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea went largely unchallenged. So now if Vladimir Putin has his way, he’d probably do it again. Annexing a territory is considered an act of aggression by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Annexation happens when one state acquires territory of another state by force. It usually happens after a military occupation, and it is generally illegal under international law. Vladimir Putin is certainly not the first leader to annex territory and claim it as his own. The world has a long history of power-hungry men who have attempted to forcibly take the land of others. It is not illegitimate to change borders, as long as it’s done through negotiation, with the parties on both sides of those borders agreeing to the change. Forcibly occupying another territory is illegal. When an annexation goes unchallenged by the rest of the world, it leads to violence, persecution, oppression and, in the case of Ukraine, war.April 30, 2022

  • “We told you so,” says Ukrainian MP to West as Russia Demands Rubles For Gas 

    04:33

  • The case for dismantling child protective services and radically transforming how society protects kids

    07:57
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Putin wasn’t punished appropriately for annexing Crimea. If he has his way, he’ll do it again

    05:48
  • UP NEXT

    Europe & Eurasia expert: “We should be deeply concerned with what happens next in Moldova”

    04:49

  • Velshi: Banning Russian oil & gas won’t solve the climate crisis until there’s an alternative to fossil fuels

    04:29

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Nic Stone, on ‘Dear Martin’

    07:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All