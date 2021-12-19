IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • "It’s a Seismic Loss.” Prominent Black Female Writers Honor Feminist icon bell hooks 

  • Rep. Omar: GOP’s lack of anti-Muslim condemnation is ‘quite embarrassing and telling’

    Velshi: Pelosi says members of Congress should be able to trade stock. She’s wrong.

    Rep. Omar: Manchin’s excuses for not voting for BBB ‘are complete bullsh*t’

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Pass voting rights bills “with the fierce urgency of now”

  • Michael Cohen files new lawsuit against Trump administration, says “they retaliated against me”

  • CO Secretary of State: Election deniers in office are like arsonists overseeing a fire dept.

  • Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches third human spaceflight aboard New Shepard

  • Mayfield candle factory worker rescued from tornado wreckage: “I was just so afraid…I’m going down on my birthday”

  • Dr. Collins: “Everybody who knows the facts, make yourself an ambassador” for vaccinations

  • This 1980 bullying case in TX set a precedent for convicting parents for their kids’ crimes

  • Biden administration set to revive & expand Trump-era immigration policy 

  • OB/GYN plaintiff in Supreme Court case: ‘You can’t give a fetus rights that you don’t take away from a woman’

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Let’s not be delicate’ about abortion Supreme Court case

  • Alex Gibney new HBO doc on the CIA and torture: “These techniques don’t work.”

  • Velshi: As long as we’re saying “abortion” & “Supreme Court” in the same sentence, women’s rights aren’t safe

  • “Energy 2.0”: Secretary Granholm on the future of clean infrastructure and green jobs

  • GA Secy. Of State on His 4+ Hour Long Interview with the Jan. 6th Committee this week

  • Center for Reproductive Rights CEO Nancy Northup: If Roe falls, “there will be no stopping ground” 

  • Velshi: Inflation can be scary. But if past is prologue, it will end.

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Pelosi says members of Congress should be able to trade stock. She’s wrong.

Among the reasons Americans lack faith in their legislators is the impression that they play by a different set of rules than the rest of America. One key area is in their ability to use non-public information to invest in public companies. The practice of congressional trading has come under renewed scrutiny after several lawmakers from both parties traded stocks suspiciously timed with the start of the pandemic. And last week House Speaker Nancy Pelosi affirmed her view that lawmakers, and their spouses, should not be barred from trading stock. She said, “we are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that.” But, there are several ways in which lawmakers can participate in the stock market while avoiding potential or perceived conflicts of interest.Dec. 19, 2021

