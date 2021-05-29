Velshi: Peace was attainable in Oslo in 1993. It’s within reach today.

In a small town just outside of Oslo, Norway sits Borregaard Manor. And in 1993, it became the site where the most elusive peace in the world was almost achieved. During 14 meetings over a span of 8 months, Israeli officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization met under the veil of secrecy to work out a deal that would try to end decades of bloodshed between their people. Eventually they pulled off what no one thought was possible. They drafted an agreement that would become the Oslo Accords. But it all fell apart.