Velshi: Outsourcing Our Democracy

A lot has changed since we started voting, but one thing that hasn't -- and probably shouldn't -- is that voting in America has always been the responsibility of the government. Good people can and do often disagree about the role of government in our lives but we generally agree that government can and should do some things, and conducting elections and counting ballots is top of the list. Voting is a constitutional right, and it's the government's job to see that it is done right. This is why it is shocking that Arizona recently chose to out-source its rights and responsibilities to recount ballots to a private company run by a CEO who has been spreading the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen. What we are watching in Arizona is Democracy coming apart in the little details. By handing over real people's ballots to B.S. Cyber Ninjas, we are giving up the actual levers and tools of our free and fair elections.