    Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

    Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

  • Countries have a responsibility to ‘not to let war criminals walk free’

  • Ukrainian MP: “We cannot make any compromises with the human lives” 

  • Civilian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Ukrainian Soldiers Along Lithuanian and Polish Borders

  • Ukrainian PM: ‘Everyone who stays in Kyiv is a soldier’

  • Velshi: It’s easy enough to find evidence of war crimes. Prosecuting them is another story.

  • Ukrainian MP: We could have prevented this invasion, but ‘some of the Western actors were too late’

  • Fmr. Ukrainian president Poroshenko: “This is a terrorist attack at the NATO border”

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: “pressure is building on eastern Europe” to act outside NATO 

  • David Miliband: “They fled for their lives,” refugees become “patriotic & productive citizens”

  • Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity

  • Garry Kasparov: Putin’s war is “a campaign of terror”

  • Pulitzer Prize Winning Photojournalist Lynsey Addario Captures the War in Ukraine on Film

  • Ukrainian refugee: Russians smashed phones that had photos of the damage

  • Velshi: Given the right tools, resistance can overcome much greater force

  • As Russia cracks down on independent media, a “truly Orwellian reality” sets in

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

05:08

It may look as if the world has a Putin problem. But really, it has an authoritarian problem. Believe it or not, right now there are about 50 countries ruled by dictatorships. Some of the most brutal and notorious regimes are known as “personalist dictatorships”. That includes Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Typically, citizens living under the rule of dictators suffer most but, for some authoritarians, that’s not enough. So, they reach beyond their borders to influence, intimidate, invade, and silence. The world in which we live is full of inhumanity. And, more often than not, those who are responsible for that inhumanity go unchecked. Those immoral, undemocratic, inhumane leaders are all watching right now. They are watching Putin, and they are watching what the rest of us do about it.March 20, 2022

    Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

    Ukraine MP Kira Rudik: “We anticipate Belarus will get into the war next week”

