Velshi: Other dictators are watching the war in Ukraine. How we react to Putin is crucial.

It may look as if the world has a Putin problem. But really, it has an authoritarian problem. Believe it or not, right now there are about 50 countries ruled by dictatorships. Some of the most brutal and notorious regimes are known as “personalist dictatorships”. That includes Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Typically, citizens living under the rule of dictators suffer most but, for some authoritarians, that’s not enough. So, they reach beyond their borders to influence, intimidate, invade, and silence. The world in which we live is full of inhumanity. And, more often than not, those who are responsible for that inhumanity go unchecked. Those immoral, undemocratic, inhumane leaders are all watching right now. They are watching Putin, and they are watching what the rest of us do about it.March 20, 2022