Velshi: Officer Sicknick gave his life for this country. 35 GOP Senators failed him.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard before putting on a different uniform to defend our Nation’s Capitol. Officer Sicknick did not die while fighting enemies overseas. He died on U.S. soil, after being attacked by a mob of Trump supporters, motivated by the ‘Big Lie’. There are still many questions surrounding the circumstances of Officer Sicknick’s death and the insurrection. And, because 35 Senators voted against a commission to investigate those questions, it’s now possible that we may never have the answers.