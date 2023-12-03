IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Nikki Haley is winning ‘the race for second place’

04:41

As Trump’s legal losses continue to mount, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains how the former president’s vulnerabilities could benefit Nikki Haley, who has surged ahead of Ron DeSantis in recent polls conducted in New Hampshire and South Carolina and gained support from a Koch-backed Super PAC. “It’s worth asking, is it too late for her or any Republican to catch up to Donald Trump?”Dec. 3, 2023

