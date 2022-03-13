Velshi: Most of us will never understand the plight of a refugee. They are all deserving of humanity
There are more than 2.7 million Ukrainian refugees and counting. It’s hard to even conceptualize 2.7 million people fleeing one country in a matter of two weeks. But these 2.7 million people are only about 10% of the number of refugees in the world right now. A refugee is someone who has been forced to flee their country because of war, violence, conflict or persecution. More than two-thirds, or 68%, of all refugees originate from five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. The five countries that have taken in the most refugees are Turkey, Colombia, Pakistan, Uganda and Germany. What Europe and the world have shown the Ukrainian refugees is right and good. But the other 27 million refugees around the world are every bit deserving of our attention, or money, our political support, and our humanity.March 13, 2022
