  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

    08:29

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

    08:06

  • Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

    08:00

  • Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

    07:14
    Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

    03:08
    #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

    09:17

  • Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

    03:33

  • Chris Miller: “Microchips are the new oil”

    04:24

  • FL State Rep. Rayner: “The ability to evacuate is a privilege"

    04:19

  • John Brennan: Ukrainian offensive worrisome as Putin gets ‘pushed into a corner’

    06:42

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Benjamin Alire Sáenz and the secrets of the universe

    07:40

  • SCOTUS is back in session – is the next Dobbs on the docket?

    10:01

  • Fmr. NATO Chief: NATO Reacted “Too Mildly” When Putin Annexed Crimea

    04:40

  • Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”

    08:29

  • Dollie Burwell once fought against the EPA. The EPA is finally listening.

    03:46

  • Terrified and trapped, one mom made an ultimate pact to protect her son

    04:51

  • Chef José Andrés: 'We go to them. Why? Because they can’t come to us'

    07:15

  • Lt. Gen Russel Honore: Leaders Must Convince Some FL Residents to Move

    08:42

  • FEMA: 'Laser-focused' in FL after 'storm of really epic proportions'

    06:58

  • PA AG Josh Shapiro: ‘We have to defeat this dangerous extremism of Doug Mastriano’

    09:18

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

03:08

Spooky season is upon us. Ghosts, ghouls, witches and warlocks. QAnon Shamans, seditious conspiracy, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ come to life. It’s scary out there. But, there’s something even more insidious hiding in the shadows that should send a shiver down your spine. And you’ve never even heard of it. It’s the Independent State Legislature Theory. It sounds rather benign, but together with the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority, it has the potential to upend our electoral system and further destroy democracy.Oct. 9, 2022

