Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

Spooky season is upon us. Ghosts, ghouls, witches and warlocks. QAnon Shamans, seditious conspiracy, ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ come to life. It’s scary out there. But, there’s something even more insidious hiding in the shadows that should send a shiver down your spine. And you’ve never even heard of it. It’s the Independent State Legislature Theory. It sounds rather benign, but together with the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority, it has the potential to upend our electoral system and further destroy democracy.Oct. 9, 2022