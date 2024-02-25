IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Velshi: Michigan’s state GOP drama is cause for national attention
Feb. 25, 202405:52

Michigan's state GOP is a chaotic mess of infighting with Trump loyalists on both sides. Given what we know about the role Michigan Republicans played in Trump's 2020 plot to overturn the election results, Ali Velshi warns every American who wants to make it out of 2024 with a democracy intact should be concerned.Feb. 25, 2024

