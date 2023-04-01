Judge Luttig: 'No end in sight' on democracy perils

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi

10:16

Judge J. Michael Luttig, the former Federal Appeals judge for the Fourth Circuit, helped prevent Donald Trump from overturning the election on January 6th 2021 with a series of tweets. He’s since been outspoken about the perils facing our democracy. With the news of Trump’s indictment members of the GOP are “circling of the wagons to protect the former president,” said Judge Luttig. “Their now unified and continuing insistence that the former president won the 2020 presidential election, and that January 6 was nothing to be concerned about.” Now, As we watch the GOP abandon all pretense of operating under the rule of law - of operating with democratic values - this conversation feels more prescient than ever. April 1, 2023

Play All