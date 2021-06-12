Velshi: Marsha P. Johnson was a LGBTQ+ trailblazer. Her work is not finished

"Pay it no mind". It was a phrase that became popular in the '60s and '70s among members of the LGBTQ community. But in 1969, the abuse against the gay community in America could no longer be ignored. Gay bars like the Stonewall Inn became the target of violent police raids. But on one night in June on Manhattan's Christopher Street, gay and trans New Yorkers had had enough of the harassment. They fought back and the Stonewall Uprising began. Marsha P. Johnson is thought by some to be the person who threw the first shot glass. She fought for LGBTQ rights, but her fight is far from over.