Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

For the first time ever, global temperatures are expected to breach a level that is 1.5-degrees celsius higher than pre-industrial times within the next five years. That’s according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organization. It’s a threshold scientists have been warning about for years. This is a temperature rise we’ve all been warned to avoid at all costs - it is essentially the doomsday threshold for global warming. When you think of climate change or global warming, you might think about those searing hot summer days when the temperature exceeds 100-degrees Fahrenheit. Why would another degree or so make much of a difference? When we’re talking about the earth’s average temperature, even a fraction of a degree can have blistering consequences. It means melting glaciers, rising sea levels and extreme weather events. And when the earth’s average temperature increase surpasses 1.5 degrees the situation will go from bad to much, much worse. And irreversible. It’s up to us - as humans - to bring down the temperature. We created this mess; we can clean it up too.May 20, 2023