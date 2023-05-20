IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

     #VelshiBannedBookClub: Resisting Book Bans with Lawsuits

  • The Florida Department of Education is erasing history from textbooks

  • The Constitutional Sheriffs movement subverts democracy

  • The strategic roots of the attack on trans rights

  • Sen. Tuberville’s verbal gymnastics when asked about white nationalism 

  • Gov. Cooper needs just one Republican to help him save abortion rights in NC

  • Caitlin Dickerson: Focusing on migrant numbers alone is misleading 

  • Browder: Vladimir Kara-Murza 'may be the visionary that’s right in this whole thing'

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: George Takei’s ‘They Called Us Enemy’

  • TX Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Elected officials offer prayers instead of policy solutions

  • Velshi: Understanding Gender-Affirming Care

  • Velshi: It’s time to talk about ‘Judge Shopping’

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono takes on “judge shopping” with new bill

  • NC Gov. Cooper on the efforts to dismantle democracy and voting rights in his state

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Lauren Groff on 'Fates and Furies'

  • Evgenia Kara-Murza on husband Vladimir: 'This is someone I’m infinitely proud of and I admire'

  • GOP women lawmakers defeat abortion ban in SC

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

Ali Velshi

Velshi: It’s up to us to bring down the temperature (literally)

For the first time ever, global temperatures are expected to breach a level that is 1.5-degrees celsius higher than pre-industrial times within the next five years. That’s according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organization. It’s a threshold scientists have been warning about for years. This is a temperature rise we’ve all been warned to avoid at all costs - it is essentially the doomsday threshold for global warming. When you think of climate change or global warming, you might think about those searing hot summer days when the temperature exceeds 100-degrees Fahrenheit. Why would another degree or so make much of a difference? When we’re talking about the earth’s average temperature, even a fraction of a degree can have blistering consequences. It means melting glaciers, rising sea levels and extreme weather events. And when the earth’s average temperature increase surpasses 1.5 degrees the situation will go from bad to much, much worse. And irreversible. It’s up to us - as humans - to bring down the temperature. We created this mess; we can clean it up too.May 20, 2023

