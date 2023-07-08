IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

    10:30
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

    08:44

  • ‘It’s life or death for Black communities’: How the affirmative action ruling could impact patients of color in the U.S.

    09:30

  • Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did not request a wedding website

    08:13

  • The Republican party has become ‘everything they claim to despise,’ GOP strategist says

    10:15

  • ‘They completely misjudged the threat’: Report shows U.S. intel officials downplayed Jan. 6 threats

    05:37

  • SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling could have a 'devastating impact' beyond college admissions

    08:33

  • Third-party candidates pose a 'unique threat' in 2024 election cycle

    11:37

  • Fmr. Asst. U.S. Attorney on Jan. 6 probe: 'We're coming very close to an indictment'

    07:06

  • What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary group accused of 'armed mutiny' in Russia

    08:56

  • How Ukraine is reacting to mercenary group accused of ‘armed mutiny’ in Russia

    11:33

  • The “Grandmother of Juneteenth” on her fight to get the holiday federally recognized

    08:16

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • Soledad O’ Brien: 'Ownership is about equity, economic freedom, and not having to ask permission'

    06:38

  • In 1974, Rep. Liz Holtzman knew a Nixon pardon would 'set a terrible precedent'

    08:22

  • Velshi: Watergate Proved a Pardon is No Solution 

    05:13

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: 'This Book is Gay' by Juno Dawson

    06:28

  • Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat calls the GOP 'an autocratic party in service of Trump'

    05:04

  • 'If [Trump] gets back into power, he’ll never leave,' says authoritarian expert Ruth Ben-Ghiat

    05:26

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump 'understood perfectly what the law required'

    04:55

Ali Velshi

Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

10:30

Ali Velshi is joined by Fmr. Rep. Charlie Dent and MSNBC's Steve Benen to discuss Kevin McCarthy's flimsy hold over House Republicans and Trump's increasingly strong influence over their agenda and policies. "Kevin McCarthy may be the Speaker but this is Trump's House," Ali Velshi says.July 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: It’s Trump’s House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy is just living in it

    10:30
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We should all be viewing this as a five-alarm fire’: Threat of disinformation escalates ahead of 2024

    08:44

  • ‘It’s life or death for Black communities’: How the affirmative action ruling could impact patients of color in the U.S.

    09:30

  • Reporter discovers man named in 303 Creative case is not gay and did not request a wedding website

    08:13

  • The Republican party has become ‘everything they claim to despise,’ GOP strategist says

    10:15

  • ‘They completely misjudged the threat’: Report shows U.S. intel officials downplayed Jan. 6 threats

    05:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All