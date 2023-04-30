Velshi: It’s time to talk about ‘Judge Shopping’

A disproportionate number of bills have been funneled through trump-appointed, single judge districts. Instead of directing a bill to a general region or district that the litigant hopes will boost their odds of success, a pattern has emerged of plaintiffs directing bills to small subdivisions with only one judge - which effectively ensures their desired outcome. This is called “Judge Shopping” - and now some members of congress want to put an end to that exploitation of our court system.April 30, 2023