Velshi: It’s time for the G7 to tackle our collective greatest threat -- climate change

Seven of the world’s most powerful leaders are spending a sunny, warm weekend in the tranquil, English coastal village of Carbis Bay. It’s a picturesque ocean backdrop for the G7 summit. The view, almost - just for a second - can make you forget that this beautiful planet that we call home, is deteriorating fast because of climate change. The G7 leaders need to take this opportunity to act on climate change. Now. Before it’s too late.