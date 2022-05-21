Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

Germany has long been the world’s biggest buyer of Russian energy. But despite being Russia’s biggest European customer, it’s also a world leader in green energy. Earlier this year, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany decided to make a major shift in energy policy. Germany unveiled a major package of reforms that aim to rapidly accelerate its expansion of wind and solar power. And it has set a target to generate almost 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. Experts from RethinkX, an independent technology forecasting think-tank, conducted an analysis and found that it’s possible. If Europe’s largest economy can launch a bold new era of clean energy, then the rest of Europe - and maybe even the world - can likely do it too.May 21, 2022