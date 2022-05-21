IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Why baby formula “just slipped under the radar”

    05:06

  • NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: “White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy”

    04:23

  • Maria Hinojosa on ‘Suave’, her now Pulitzer-winning podcast: “We brought heart”

    05:48

  •  Putin is Making “Empty Threats,” Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

    05:11

  • The link between the anti-abortion movement & “replacement theory”

    07:33

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: R.J. Palacio on her heart-wrenching graphic novel “White Bird”

    06:05

  • Mohamed El-Erian on global policy response to inflation: “we need it, but we won’t get it”

    05:41

  • Michigan AG: If my Republican opponent wins and bans abortions, ‘many women will die’

    05:54

  • “The data is the data”: Overturning Roe will have devastating effects on the economy

    05:18

  • Velshi: Acknowledging U.S. history of Native erasure is Step 1. Step 2 is action.

    05:13

  • Delegation of U.S. Senate led by Mitchell McConnell arrive in Kyiv

    00:29

  • Robin DiAngelo, who coined and authored “White Fragility,” joins the #VelshiBannedBookClub

    05:42

  • Photojournalist Lynsey Addario in the Donbas, Ukraine: “The front line is everywhere.”

    05:12

  • Velshi: When freedoms are taken from some of us, none of us are free

    03:15

  • Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

    06:01

  • Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

    03:44

  • For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

    04:55

  • Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

    04:27

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”

    05:41

Ali Velshi

Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

03:41

Germany has long been the world’s biggest buyer of Russian energy. But despite being Russia’s biggest European customer, it’s also a world leader in green energy. Earlier this year, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany decided to make a major shift in energy policy. Germany unveiled a major package of reforms that aim to rapidly accelerate its expansion of wind and solar power. And it has set a target to generate almost 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035. Experts from RethinkX, an independent technology forecasting think-tank, conducted an analysis and found that it’s possible. If Europe’s largest economy can launch a bold new era of clean energy, then the rest of Europe - and maybe even the world - can likely do it too.May 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Velshi: It’s possible to step away from fossil fuel while keeping economic growth a priority

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Why baby formula “just slipped under the radar”

    05:06

  • NAACP Pres. Derrick Johnson: “White supremacy cannot coexist with democracy”

    04:23

  • Maria Hinojosa on ‘Suave’, her now Pulitzer-winning podcast: “We brought heart”

    05:48

  •  Putin is Making “Empty Threats,” Says Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

    05:11

  • The link between the anti-abortion movement & “replacement theory”

    07:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All