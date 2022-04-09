Velshi: It’s not okay to look away. It’s not enough to say “never again”

The world is bearing witness to the deliberate murder of Ukrainian civilians, for one reason and one reason only: that they were Ukrainian. When you are killed, tortured, or kidnapped, as part of an organized effort, simply for being a member of an identifiable group, that is genocide. The 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention defines it as, “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” And there are many other genocidal acts unfolding in countries around the globe, right now, of which you may be unaware.April 9, 2022