Ali Velshi

Velshi: It’s not okay to look away. It’s not enough to say “never again”

04:52

The world is bearing witness to the deliberate murder of Ukrainian civilians, for one reason and one reason only: that they were Ukrainian. When you are killed, tortured, or kidnapped, as part of an organized effort, simply for being a member of an identifiable group, that is genocide. The 1948 United Nations Genocide Convention defines it as, “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.” And there are many other genocidal acts unfolding in countries around the globe, right now, of which you may be unaware.April 9, 2022

