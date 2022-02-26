Velshi: It’s not just Russia. Bad actors are waiting in the wings. 

What we are witnessing unfold in Ukraine right now is possibly the most consequential foreign military conflict since Germany invaded Poland in 1939. But as Vladimir Putin launches a war, there are other serious global conflicts simmering or underway, that may be given energy and oxygen without the full attention of America and other democracies. There are bad actors watching, potentially waiting in the wings for an opportunity of their own. For thirty years the West has grown comfortable with the global rulebook in which some combination of the G7, the United Nations and NATO maintain relative stability. But right now, those who are looking for a New World Order, are sensing an opportunity. Let’s for a moment think about countries that stand to gain from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Three obvious ones come to mind: Iran, North Korea and China.Feb. 26, 2022