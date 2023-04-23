Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

James Madison wrote that those elected to the House of Representatives were “to be the great body of the people of the United States.” When the House was established in 1787, it was designed to have some flexibility - Congress was supposed to to grow and reapportion itself as the population of the nation increased and shifted. And it did - up until about 100 years ago, when Congress capped the number of representatives at 435, somewhat arbitrarily. And despite 100 years and nearly 200 million more American citizens, the size of the House of Representatives hasn't changed. Today, House members represent roughly 762,000 people each, 20 times more than initially designed by the founders. That number is on track to reach 1 million by mid-century. April 23, 2023