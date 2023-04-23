IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19

  • Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

  • Nancy Northup explains the abortion pill case that 'shouldn’t have been'

    06:05

  • Velshi: We need to get creative on wildfires – fast

    05:02

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • John Leguizamo’s new MSNBC docuseries spotlights Latino contributions to U.S.

    08:10

  • Sen. Mazie Hirono weighs in on the calls for Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign

    05:00

  • Alabama police confirm multiple people dead after birthday party shooting

    06:07

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julissa Arce on ‘You Sound Like A White Girl’ 

    08:58

  • 'We have nothing here': AL clinic Director on the lack of abortion access in the South

    07:26

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: the effort to ban abortion pill is 'fundamentally undemocratic'

    05:20

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Julia Alvarez on 'How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents'

    09:00

  • Biden Admin releases report outlining failings of Afghan withdrawal

    05:27

  • Velshi: Making people care about climate change is tough. But time is running out

    04:37

  • Nancy Northup: Mifepristone opinion out of TX 'has zero basis in law and fact'

    05:42

  • Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones on the Tennessee 3 and how GOP supermajorities stifle dissent

    06:03

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

03:29

James Madison wrote that those elected to the House of Representatives were “to be the great body of the people of the United States.” When the House was established in 1787, it was designed to have some flexibility - Congress was supposed to to grow and reapportion itself as the population of the nation increased and shifted. And it did - up until about 100 years ago, when Congress capped the number of representatives at 435, somewhat arbitrarily. And despite 100 years and nearly 200 million more American citizens, the size of the House of Representatives hasn't changed. Today, House members represent roughly 762,000 people each, 20 times more than initially designed by the founders. That number is on track to reach 1 million by mid-century. April 23, 2023

  • Is the House “the body of the people”? 

    05:52

  • Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Texas Libraries

    07:19

  • Gov. Inslee: ‘I hope the Supreme Court will get their fingers burned and back off’ abortion

    06:20
  • Now Playing

    Velshi: Is it time to expand the House of Representatives?

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    American diplomats successfully airlifted out of Khartoum, State Department says

    02:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All