  • ‘I’m glad I did that’: MI State Senator on her viral confrontation with GOP colleague

  • Michigan AG Nessel: “We could honestly lose our democracy.”

    Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.

    Tarana Burke on #MeToo anniversary: “All of us can change rape culture”

  • The conservative judge who saved democracy with a Twitter thread

  • Velshi: Many lessons have been learned since #MeToo. But has enough changed?

  • Michael Cohen’s new book offers “stark warning” about Trump’s disloyalty

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: We need a big win to put radical people and views ‘to rest’

  • Rep. Malinowski: U.S.- Saudi is “definition of an unhealthy relationship”

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Featuring “Melissa” by Alex Gino

  • Sandy Hook Mom Wins $965M Lawsuit Against Alt-Right Leader Alex Jones

  • Fmr. Pence Aide: VP’s life put in danger by “premeditated” lies of an “insane man”

  • ‘When Women Lead’: How female leadership traits result in ‘game-changing’ businesses

  • Michael Cohen: Placating Trump’s behavior only emboldens him

  • GONE VIRAL: The political ad women have been waiting for

  • Moore v. Harper could upend elections as we know them. 

  • Nomi Prins: There are two very different American economies

  • Velshi: Moore v. Harper could determine the value of your vote

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: “Girls Who Code” Book Series

  • Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.

Ali Velshi

Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.

This year’s midterm elections will largely be defined by the economy. In recent polls, Americans say inflation is the most important problem facing the country today. Inflation in America is high, but it’s not a problem that was created by the Biden Administration or the Democrats. It’s not a uniquely American problem, either. Over 100 global economies have a much higher inflation rate than the U.S. right now.Oct. 22, 2022

